INS Tamal Concludes Port Visit To Casablanca, Strengthens India's Naval Ties With Morocco

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Indian Navy's newest stealth frigate, INS Tamal, has concluded a three-day port visit to Morocco's Casablanca, during her return passage from Russia to India.

During the port call from August 6-9, the ship participated in several activities focused on furthering cooperation and collaboration between the navies of India and Morocco.

The ship's crew interacted with Captain Rachid Sadrhazi, Commander of the 1st Naval base, Captain-Major Hasan Akouli, Commander of the Central Maritime sector, Brigadier General Jamal Kaztouf, delegated Commander of Weapons of Casablanca Area, and Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, the Rear-Admiral inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Sunday.

"During the three day port call, the ship engaged in a host of activities focused on furthering cooperation and collaboration between the two navies. Bilateral discussions with senior military officials, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, yoga and cultural exchanges by both sides in honour of Indo-Moroccan relations were conducted as part of the port call," the statement said.

India's Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana, visited the ship and met senior military officials of the Moroccan Navy and the ship's crew. On departure from Casablanca, the ship participated in a Passage Exercise with the Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Mohammed VI.

In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson said: "Indian Navy's latest stealth frigate #INSTamal concluded her port call at Casablanca, Morocco on 09 Aug 25 while on her return passage from Russia to India. On departure from Casablanca, the ship participated in a PASSEX with the #RoyalMoroccanNavy Ship Mohammed VI. The port call by INS Tamal provided opportunities to enhance interoperability between the two navies."

Commissioned in Russia on July 1, INS Tamal is transitioning to her home base through multiple European and Asian ports, advancing India's maritime diplomacy and reinforcing bilateral ties, according to the release. INS Tamal is the third Indian naval ship to visit Casablanca in the past two years.

In the press release, the Defence Ministry said: "The port call at Casablanca is indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with Morocco and the endeavour to strengthen the growing defence cooperation between the two nations. It also provided an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and explore new avenues of cooperation. En route to her home base in India, the ship will visit multiple European and Asian ports, furthering bilateral ties across the spectrum."