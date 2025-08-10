Lop Adhikari To Hold Convention Against Isolation Of RG Kar Rape And Murder Victim's Parents

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, August 10 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, has decided to organise a convention in the neighbourhood of the RG Kar rape and murder victim's parents to sensitise people against the alleged isolation of the elderly couple.

The decision from the BJP leader came after learning that parents of the RG Kar victim have been isolated in their neighbourhood by members of the Trinamool Congress.

LoP Adhikari alleged that the elderly couple have been isolated because they continue to demand justice for their deceased daughter and called for a "Nabanna Avijan" (March to the State Secretariat) on the anniversary of the RG Kar rape and murder incident.

"We have come to know that the ruling party (Trinamool Congress) is behaving in this way towards the parents of the victim. I am in touch with the family. Despite our limited capacity, we are thinking of holding a convention against the injustice that Trinamool is doing to the victim's parents," the LoP said.

LoP Adhikari, along with other BJP legislators, will organise these conventions to stand in solidarity with the victim's parents in such tumultous times.

A BJP insider said on Sunday that such conventions will be held for two days.

"Through this convention, LoP Adhikari wants to reach out to every household in the neighbourhood where the victim's parents live. Preparations have started to organise the event at the earliest. As part of the programme, BJP MLAs will hold meetings as well as conduct door-to-door campaign in the area and highlight the ruling party's treatment of the victim's parents," the party insider added.

The BJP MLAs will also visit the markets where they can meet a large number of people.

Apart from this, a leaflet mentioning the RG Kar Hospital incident and the role of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the incident will be distributed in the area.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, took a dig at LoP Adhikari for planning to hold such convention.

Trinamool Congress MLA and party's Chief Whip, Nirmal Ghosh, said, "Our party sympathises with the parents of the deceased doctor. It is not true that we have isolated them. It is true that sometimes they go to the BJP, sometimes to the CPM, sometimes to the Maoists. Since they have lost their daughter, I will not say anything about them. But I think there is no need for any convention as the area is peaceful."

The RG Kar rape and murder victim's mother was discharged from the private hospital on Sunday afternoon where she was admitted following her injury during Saturday's "Nabanna Avijan".

She had to be hospitalised after she fell ill amid police action against the protesters.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna (State Secretariat).

The victim's mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said that they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras and video footage to ascertain whether the victim's mother was beaten up or not.