Putin Reacts to Possible Talks with Zelensky
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that he might consider direct discussions with Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky, but only if Moscow and Kiev make strides toward a diplomatic resolution.
Putin shared these thoughts on Thursday while addressing reporters after meetings in Moscow with UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
When questioned about the possibility of meeting Zelensky face-to-face, Putin said he had “nothing in principle” against such a meeting.
However, Putin emphasized that “certain conditions must be created” before any talks can happen, adding, “Alas, we are still far from creating such conditions.”
This suggests that key issues remain unresolved, hindering progress toward dialogue.
Earlier, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to engage in talks with Russia, including in a trilateral format.
He stated, “Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side. It is time to end the war.”
Despite this openness, Moscow continues to question Zelensky’s authority to sign binding agreements, noting that his presidential term ended last year and he declined to hold new elections, citing martial law. Due to this, Russia declared Zelensky “illegitimate.”
Putin made these remarks a day after meeting Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, in Moscow.
Following their three-hour discussion, Moscow announced that Russian and US leaders could hold a meeting as soon as next week, potentially in the UAE.
