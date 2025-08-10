Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia’s lower house of parliament plans to ban movies for discrediting “traditional values.”

(MENAFN) Russia’s parliament has taken a major step toward tightening cultural controls by approving legislation that would block the distribution of films deemed to undermine or deny “traditional values.” If the measure passes the upper chamber and receives the president’s approval, it is expected to come into force in March 2026, according to official government announcements.

This legislation builds on a 2022 decree by President Vladimir Putin, which identified 17 core values—including patriotism, dignity, and strong family ties—as essential to the nation’s policy framework. Authorities say the aim is to safeguard Russian identity and counter what they describe as the erosion of moral standards in the West.

Under the new rules, the Culture Ministry will have the authority to refuse or cancel licenses for movies that are found to harm “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.” The country’s media regulator will also be empowered to compel streaming services and social media platforms to remove such films within a day of notification.

Opponents of the bill caution that even beloved Soviet-era productions could face restrictions. They point to examples like ‘The Irony of Fate,’ a long-standing New Year’s Eve favorite, in which a woman abandons her fiancé to spend time with a stranger—content that some believe could be targeted under the new rules.

Although the law is not explicitly linked to demographic trends, it coincides with increased political focus on declining birth rates. In recent years, lawmakers have floated initiatives such as offering tax incentives, limiting abortions, and discouraging the promotion of child-free lifestyles.

