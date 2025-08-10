403
UN Rapporteur Urges UEFA to Ban Israel
(MENAFN) The UN special rapporteur for human rights in the Palestinian territories appealed to the European football governing body (UEFA) on Sunday to exclude Israel from tournaments due to its war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.
“Let’s make sport apartheid and genocide free. One ball, one kick at the time,” Francesca Albanese wrote on her X account.
Albanese’s appeal followed UEFA’s tribute to former Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid, whom they dubbed the “Palestinian Pelé.”
Obaid was killed on Wednesday when the Israeli army fired on civilians waiting near an aid distribution point in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Football Association reported.
“Time to expel its killers from competitions, @UEFA,” the UN rapporteur stated.
Obaid, 41, a Gaza native and father of five, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Palestinian football history.
He played 24 official matches for the national squad and netted two goals.
Since the beginning of Israel’s offensive on October 7, 2023, more than 800 athletes have lost their lives in Gaza, as the sports community continues to endure bombings, famine, and the breakdown of infrastructure, Palestinian officials said.
