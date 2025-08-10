Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Rapporteur Urges UEFA to Ban Israel

UN Rapporteur Urges UEFA to Ban Israel


2025-08-10 09:29:46
(MENAFN) The UN special rapporteur for human rights in the Palestinian territories appealed to the European football governing body (UEFA) on Sunday to exclude Israel from tournaments due to its war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

“Let’s make sport apartheid and genocide free. One ball, one kick at the time,” Francesca Albanese wrote on her X account.

Albanese’s appeal followed UEFA’s tribute to former Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid, whom they dubbed the “Palestinian Pelé.”

Obaid was killed on Wednesday when the Israeli army fired on civilians waiting near an aid distribution point in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Football Association reported.

“Time to expel its killers from competitions, @UEFA,” the UN rapporteur stated.

Obaid, 41, a Gaza native and father of five, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Palestinian football history.

He played 24 official matches for the national squad and netted two goals.

Since the beginning of Israel’s offensive on October 7, 2023, more than 800 athletes have lost their lives in Gaza, as the sports community continues to endure bombings, famine, and the breakdown of infrastructure, Palestinian officials said.

MENAFN10082025000045017167ID1109908652

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search