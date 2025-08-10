Mercury In Ashlesha Nakshatra: Zodiac Signs Set To Shine In Wealth & Career

Currently transiting in Cancer, Mercury goes direct on the 11th of this month. It will remain in Cancer until the 31st of this month and then move into Leo. Currently transiting in its own star, Ashlesha, Mercury is likely to gain strength and bring income opportunities in many ways for some zodiac signs. Mercury, which causes income growth, will increase the bank balance of Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces.

Gemini

Since the lord of Gemini, Mercury, gains strength and speed in the house of money, this zodiac sign will receive maximum income with minimal effort. Additional income sources will expand. There is a possibility of earning income by doing part-time jobs for other companies. Shares and speculation will be especially profitable. Money owed will definitely be received. Rental income will increase. Income will also be received through consultation and mediation.

Virgo

The lord of Virgo, Mercury, is strengthened in the house of profit, so all additional sources of income will be profitable. Income sources will expand. Using all skills will increase income. Transactions and activities in profession and business will grow rapidly. Employees are likely to invest in profitable ventures. Shares, financial transactions, interest businesses, etc. will bring good profits.

Libra

Due to Mercury's transit in the tenth house of this zodiac sign, salary and allowances at work will increase significantly. Property issues will be resolved favorably. The value of assets will increase significantly. Income will also increase through rentals. Ancestral inheritance will be received. Along with pending money, dues and arrears will also be collected. Income is likely to increase in many ways, including shares and interest businesses. There will be a sudden inflow of money.

Scorpio

As the strength of Mercury increases in the auspicious position of this zodiac sign, there will be no shortage of income. Due to the increase in additional income, the financial situation will be very favorable. Money owed by relatives and friends will be collected with less effort. Income will also increase through property. There is a possibility of enjoying foreign income. Interest businesses and financial transactions will be very profitable.

Capricorn

Due to the transit of the lucky planet Mercury in the seventh house of this zodiac sign, income is likely to increase until the end of this month. You will receive pending money. You will receive inheritance from your father. You will profit from property. There is a good opportunity to increase your allowances at work and earn additional income. You will be able to earn additional income by investing and diversifying your income in various ways. Financial problems will be significantly reduced.

Pisces

Due to Mercury's transit in the fifth house, there is a possibility of earning profits beyond expectations in shares and speculation. You will increase your income by saving, investing, and reducing expenses. Your family income will also increase. You will collect your dues, arrears, and loans with less effort. You will benefit from quickly completing important tasks, property, and financial matters.