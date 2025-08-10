403
French firefighters state wildfire is still not under control
(MENAFN) Firefighters in France announced Saturday that the country’s largest wildfire in at least 50 years has been contained, but full control is not expected until Sunday evening.
The blaze near the Mediterranean coast has devastated a large area in the southern Aude department during the height of the summer tourist season. The fire has resulted in one death and multiple injuries.
Christophe Magny, head of the regional firefighting unit, said, “The fire is contained but ... until Sunday evening the fire will not be under control.” Authorities warned that forecasted hot, dry winds and a heatwave with temperatures reaching around 40 degrees Celsius could keep the roughly 1,400 firefighters on high alert.
Helene Sandragne, president of the Aude departmental council, highlighted the threat posed by the “tramontane” — a strong northerly wind typical of the area — expected to return over the weekend.
The wildfire has burned approximately 16,000 hectares of vegetation, slightly less than earlier estimates. Around 2,000 residents were evacuated, though many were allowed to return home on Friday evening.
Tragically, a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, which was destroyed by flames. Several others suffered injuries, including one resident with severe burns and 19 firefighters, one with a head injury.
Experts point out that Europe is increasingly vulnerable to such wildfires due to rising summer temperatures linked to global warming.
