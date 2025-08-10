403
Putin Updates Ramaphosa on Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the main results of his recent discussions concerning the Ukraine conflict with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin announced on Thursday.
The phone conversation, initiated at Putin’s request, also addressed bilateral matters and ways to enhance the “strategic partnership” between Russia and South Africa, according to separate statements from the offices of both presidents.
“The Russian side expressed appreciation for the well-known peace initiative aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis that was put forward by several African states, including South Africa,” the Kremlin declared.
Meanwhile, the South African presidency reported that “Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing and expressed South Africa’s full support to peace initiatives that will end the war and contribute to a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”
No additional specifics were shared about what Putin relayed to Ramaphosa regarding his nearly three-hour meeting with Witkoff in Moscow on Wednesday.
Previously, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told journalists that Donald Trump’s special envoy and Putin had exchanged “signals” on the Ukraine conflict and discussed a variety of issues, including Russia-US relations and possibilities for strategic collaboration.
South Africa has sustained a non-aligned position on the Ukraine conflict despite external demands to condemn Moscow, which it views as a “valued ally.”
Ramaphosa led a delegation of African leaders to Russia and Ukraine in June 2023 in an effort to secure ceasefire pledges from both parties.
Since then, he has held bilateral talks with Putin and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky regarding an inclusive peace process that involves all actors in the crisis.
