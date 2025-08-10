403
Trump requests Intel CEO quitting post over claims of China relations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump demanded on Thursday that Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan step down "immediately" due to alleged connections with Chinese companies linked to the military.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the Intel CEO is "highly CONFLICTED" and must resign, declaring there is no alternative solution.
The call comes amid reports that Tan has invested in Chinese semiconductor firms tied to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army.
Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican, expressed similar worries in a letter to Intel’s board on Wednesday, questioning Tan’s ability to meet obligations related to US government programs such as the CHIPS Act because of his China ties.
Cotton noted that since becoming CEO in March, Tan has involvement in dozens of Chinese companies, including stakes in hundreds of advanced manufacturing and chip firms, with at least eight alleged to have military connections.
Before his tenure at Intel, Tan led Cadence Design Systems, which recently admitted to illegally exporting American technology to Chinese military-linked entities, according to Cotton.
Intel has yet to respond to Trump’s demand, while the company’s stock price fell following the president’s comments.
