Jordan Urges Immediate Action To End Israeli Occupation At Arab League Session

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Aug. 10 (Petra) – Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, reiterated the Kingdom's categorical rejection and condemnation of the Israeli government's declared intention to reoccupy the Gaza Strip and fully impose its control over it, warning that such a move undermines the two-state solution and the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Speaking on Sunday at the extraordinary session of the Council of the Arab League at the level of permanent representatives in Cairo, Adaileh stressed, "The time has come for serious and responsible action to end this occupation and halt the suffering of the Palestinian people, before the region and the world pay a greater price for this ongoing injustice."He condemned Israel's ongoing violations, rejected by Arab and international actors, against Palestinian land and people, describing them as a blatant defiance of international law and relevant UN resolutions. He said the occupation authorities continue to pursue unilateral plans aimed at entrenching their illegal occupation, expanding aggression, and imposing military control.Adaileh referred to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which affirmed the illegality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and called for its immediate end, stressing that it violates international law and the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.He warned that Israel's announcement regarding reoccupation of Gaza constitutes a dangerous escalation and illegal aggression, met with broad international rejection and condemnation, as it undermines all international legitimacy resolutions and blatantly breaches international humanitarian law, amid a backdrop of international inaction.The ambassador noted that such plans threaten efforts to achieve a ceasefire and end the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, calling for urgent and effective international measures to stop the aggression, support Egyptian-Qatari-American mediation efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire, implement the prisoner exchange agreement, and ensure the entry of adequate, immediate, and sustainable humanitarian aid into the enclave.Adaileh concluded by stressing that confronting injustice and aggression requires a decisive international position rejecting the occupation's policies and ending its crimes, which amount to crimes against humanity. He warned that the continuation of blockade, starvation, and killing will only deepen frustration and hatred, jeopardizing both regional and global security.