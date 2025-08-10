Peru Consolidates Its Presence In Asia With Successful Export And Tourism Roadshows In Japan

MENAFN - News Direct) ">Through its participation in Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, Peru consolidated its presence in Asian markets by promoting its export and tourism industry. In this context, PROMPERÚ organized two roadshows in Osaka, one on exports and the other on tourism, which connected Peruvian companies in the clothing, decoration, and agribusiness sectors, as well as tourist destinations and operators, with important buyers from the region.

Both events, held simultaneously on August 8, generated an estimated USD 11 million in business opportunities. A total of 20 export companies and a delegation of 13 representatives from the tourism sector participated, promoting the visibility and positioning of this country.

At the export roadshow, 20 Peruvian companies met with buyers from Japan, China, South Korea, and Taiwan in one-on-one business meetings, generating potential business worth USD 10 million. Throughout the event, there was high demand for fruits and vegetables, olive oil, and alpaca clothing.

Peru maintains a constant presence in Asia's main commercial venues, participating in specialized trade fairs such as Foodex Japan, the Japan International Seafood & Technology Expo 2025, the Fashion World Tokyo Fair, and the SCAJ Specialty Coffee Conference & Exhibition 2025.

In addition, it participates in other markets in the region through events such as the China International Fruit Expo 2025, Asia Fruit Logistica, and the China Fisheries & Seafood Expo 2025, among other international events that reinforce the country's position in Asia.

Meanwhile, at the tourism roadshow, the Peruvian delegation promoted a range of destinations and experiences to 30 companies from Japan, India, China, and South Korea, in line with the growing demand from Asian travelers for sustainable, cultural, and personalized offerings. This event generated an estimated business potential of one million dollars.

On the same day, a joint seminar organized by PROMPERÚ and the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) was also held, aimed at Asian tour operators. During this event, a presentation was given focusing on the development of Peruvian inbound tourism, highlighting the strengths of the destination, the progress made by the private sector, and opportunities for bilateral collaboration.

With both roadshows PROMPERÚ, an entity attached to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, reaffirmed its commitment to opening up new opportunities for Peruvian companies and consolidating Peru as a reliable, sustainable, and competitive partner in Asia.

Perú Day

On August 9, the Peru Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai will celebrate Peru's National Day with dances, parades, and traditional music. The event will bring together authorities and an international audience for a day that will showcase the country's cultural richness. These activities aim to strengthen the country's image as an attractive, sustainable, and competitive destination.

The Peru Pavilion at the World Expo has established itself as a space that highlights both the cultural richness and economic potential of the country. More than 750,000 visitors have been able to learn firsthand about these attributes that make Peru an attractive benchmark for Asian markets

In April, the British magazine Time Out, which specializes in travel, culture, and tourism, included the Peru Pavilion among the top five best international pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai. The publication highlights that the Peru Pavilion showcases the cultural richness, great biodiversity, and culinary excellence that characterize our country.

Oficina de Comunicasiones de Promperu

[email protected]

(51 1) 616 73 00