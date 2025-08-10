Peru Consolidates Its Presence In Asia With Successful Export And Tourism Roadshows In Japan
Both events, held simultaneously on August 8, generated an estimated USD 11 million in business opportunities. A total of 20 export companies and a delegation of 13 representatives from the tourism sector participated, promoting the visibility and positioning of this country.
At the export roadshow, 20 Peruvian companies met with buyers from Japan, China, South Korea, and Taiwan in one-on-one business meetings, generating potential business worth USD 10 million. Throughout the event, there was high demand for fruits and vegetables, olive oil, and alpaca clothing.
Peru maintains a constant presence in Asia's main commercial venues, participating in specialized trade fairs such as Foodex Japan, the Japan International Seafood & Technology Expo 2025, the Fashion World Tokyo Fair, and the SCAJ Specialty Coffee Conference & Exhibition 2025.
In addition, it participates in other markets in the region through events such as the China International Fruit Expo 2025, Asia Fruit Logistica, and the China Fisheries & Seafood Expo 2025, among other international events that reinforce the country's position in Asia.
Meanwhile, at the tourism roadshow, the Peruvian delegation promoted a range of destinations and experiences to 30 companies from Japan, India, China, and South Korea, in line with the growing demand from Asian travelers for sustainable, cultural, and personalized offerings. This event generated an estimated business potential of one million dollars.
On the same day, a joint seminar organized by PROMPERÚ and the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) was also held, aimed at Asian tour operators. During this event, a presentation was given focusing on the development of Peruvian inbound tourism, highlighting the strengths of the destination, the progress made by the private sector, and opportunities for bilateral collaboration.
With both roadshows PROMPERÚ, an entity attached to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, reaffirmed its commitment to opening up new opportunities for Peruvian companies and consolidating Peru as a reliable, sustainable, and competitive partner in Asia.
Perú Day
On August 9, the Peru Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai will celebrate Peru's National Day with dances, parades, and traditional music. The event will bring together authorities and an international audience for a day that will showcase the country's cultural richness. These activities aim to strengthen the country's image as an attractive, sustainable, and competitive destination.
The Peru Pavilion at the World Expo has established itself as a space that highlights both the cultural richness and economic potential of the country. More than 750,000 visitors have been able to learn firsthand about these attributes that make Peru an attractive benchmark for Asian markets
In April, the British magazine Time Out, which specializes in travel, culture, and tourism, included the Peru Pavilion among the top five best international pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai. The publication highlights that the Peru Pavilion showcases the cultural richness, great biodiversity, and culinary excellence that characterize our country.
Oficina de Comunicasiones de Promperu
[email protected]
(51 1) 616 73 00
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment