Russian court fines Jesus Christ over illegal immigration registrations
(MENAFN) In the Russian city of Kazan, a man named Jesus Christ was fined for violating immigration laws by illegally registering foreign nationals in his small apartment. The 45-year-old, officially recorded as Jesus Petrovich Christ, was found guilty of falsely registering 45 foreigners at his 32-square-meter one-room flat.
The fine follows recent migration law changes signed by President Vladimir Putin aimed at tightening control over illegal migration, including increased penalties. Investigators revealed that Christ charged each person around 2,000 rubles (approximately $25) for the registrations. The court imposed a 13,000-ruble ($163) fine on him.
Christ’s original birth name remains unknown, as authorities are unaware of it. Participants in the case noted his fascination with numerology, which led him to adopt the name Jesus Christ years ago while retaining his real patronymic, Petrovich.
The trial was initially scheduled for spring 2025 but faced multiple delays due to Christ’s repeated absences. The court eventually ordered his forced appearance, and in May, he was fined 60,000 rubles ($755) for similar offenses.
Russia has experienced a significant influx of foreign workers in 2024, with over six million entering the country, many from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Around 700,000 foreign nationals are currently living in Russia without legal status.
