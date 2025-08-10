403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
California evacuation orders get lifted as firefighters gain control
(MENAFN) Evacuation orders in parts of southern California have been lifted as firefighters continue to make headway against a brush fire that displaced thousands near Los Angeles.
The Canyon Fire, which started on Thursday in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles, had rapidly burned through 8.4 square miles (21.9 square kilometers) by late Friday morning, officials reported.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed that the fire was 28% contained, prompting officials to downgrade evacuation orders to warnings, signaling that risks to life and property still remain.
The evacuations initially affected nearly 4,200 residents in Los Angeles County, with another 12,500 placed under evacuation warnings, according to fire authorities.
Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze and were hospitalized as a precaution, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They are expected to make a full recovery.
Officials in Ventura County reported “good progress in suppressing the blaze,” attributing it to favorable weather and repeated water and fire retardant drops by firefighting aircraft.
Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued wildfire smoke advisories for parts of Los Angeles County, with air quality concerns expected to persist through Sunday morning.
The Canyon Fire, which started on Thursday in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles, had rapidly burned through 8.4 square miles (21.9 square kilometers) by late Friday morning, officials reported.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed that the fire was 28% contained, prompting officials to downgrade evacuation orders to warnings, signaling that risks to life and property still remain.
The evacuations initially affected nearly 4,200 residents in Los Angeles County, with another 12,500 placed under evacuation warnings, according to fire authorities.
Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze and were hospitalized as a precaution, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They are expected to make a full recovery.
Officials in Ventura County reported “good progress in suppressing the blaze,” attributing it to favorable weather and repeated water and fire retardant drops by firefighting aircraft.
Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued wildfire smoke advisories for parts of Los Angeles County, with air quality concerns expected to persist through Sunday morning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment