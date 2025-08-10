Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
California evacuation orders get lifted as firefighters gain control

2025-08-10 04:53:37
(MENAFN) Evacuation orders in parts of southern California have been lifted as firefighters continue to make headway against a brush fire that displaced thousands near Los Angeles.

The Canyon Fire, which started on Thursday in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles, had rapidly burned through 8.4 square miles (21.9 square kilometers) by late Friday morning, officials reported.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed that the fire was 28% contained, prompting officials to downgrade evacuation orders to warnings, signaling that risks to life and property still remain.

The evacuations initially affected nearly 4,200 residents in Los Angeles County, with another 12,500 placed under evacuation warnings, according to fire authorities.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze and were hospitalized as a precaution, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Officials in Ventura County reported “good progress in suppressing the blaze,” attributing it to favorable weather and repeated water and fire retardant drops by firefighting aircraft.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued wildfire smoke advisories for parts of Los Angeles County, with air quality concerns expected to persist through Sunday morning.

