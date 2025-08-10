403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexican leader states no evidence connecting Sinaloa Cartel to Venezuelan leader
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that her administration has no evidence connecting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to the Sinaloa Cartel, despite recent accusations from the United States.
The claims linking Maduro to the major Mexican drug cartel and other criminal groups in the Western Hemisphere caught Mexico by surprise. Sheinbaum said, “This is the first time we’ve heard about this issue. There is no investigation from Mexico related to it.”
She added, “As we always say, if they have any proof, let them show it. We have no evidence related to that,” during a press briefing.
The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, labeled Maduro an international drug kingpin and alleged ties between him, Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang, and the Sinaloa Cartel.
In a social media announcement, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest has been increased to \$50 million. “He is one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security,” Bondi said.
This amount doubles the $25 million reward previously offered in January by the U.S. authorities.
The claims linking Maduro to the major Mexican drug cartel and other criminal groups in the Western Hemisphere caught Mexico by surprise. Sheinbaum said, “This is the first time we’ve heard about this issue. There is no investigation from Mexico related to it.”
She added, “As we always say, if they have any proof, let them show it. We have no evidence related to that,” during a press briefing.
The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, labeled Maduro an international drug kingpin and alleged ties between him, Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang, and the Sinaloa Cartel.
In a social media announcement, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest has been increased to \$50 million. “He is one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security,” Bondi said.
This amount doubles the $25 million reward previously offered in January by the U.S. authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment