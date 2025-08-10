Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanon Reports Death of Hezbollah Member in Israeli Strike

Lebanon Reports Death of Hezbollah Member in Israeli Strike


2025-08-10 04:21:17
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone strike on Saturday targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of one Hezbollah member, according to multiple sources and reports.

A Lebanese security official told media that the individual killed was identified as Hadi Ali Khnafer from Ainata village, confirming his affiliation with Hezbollah.

A local news agency detailed that the attack involved four missiles hitting the vehicle situated between the villages of Aitaroun and Ainata in the Bint Jbeil district.

This incident comes amid a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, brokered by the United States and France, which has been in place since November 27, 2024. The truce ended the clashes that erupted following the Gaza war’s outbreak.

Although the ceasefire is in place, Israel still holds key strategic positions in southern Lebanon and conducts airstrikes in the southern and eastern regions, claiming these actions are aimed at neutralizing Hezbollah "threats."

MENAFN10082025000045017169ID1109908015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search