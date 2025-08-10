403
Sole Leader of Both FBI, CIA Passes Away
(MENAFN) William H. Webster, the only American official to have led both the FBI and the CIA, passed away on Friday at the age of 101, according to his family.
A former judge by profession, Webster was appointed FBI Director in 1978 during a turbulent period when the bureau was struggling with corruption and illegal surveillance controversies.
He served in that capacity for nearly ten years before heading the CIA from 1987 to 1991 under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush.
His relatives remembered him as a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and devoted patriot.
The FBI honored him as a “dedicated public servant” who devoted more than six decades to the nation, expressing that it would be “forever grateful” for his service and achievements.
Born on March 6, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri, Webster served as a lieutenant in the US Navy during both World War II and the Korean War.
He obtained a law degree from Washington University in 1949 and subsequently worked as a federal prosecutor and district judge.
His appointment to lead the FBI occurred amid a crisis caused by scandals involving warrantless surveillance and unauthorized break-ins.
Notably, just six weeks into his directorship, a federal grand jury charged former bureau officials for unlawful raids targeting affiliates of far-left fugitives.
Upon accepting his role, Webster asserted that directors of the CIA and FBI should be prepared to resign if asked to undertake actions they know to be improper.
