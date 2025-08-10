Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Martyrs In Various Areas Of Gaza Due To Occupation Gunfire And Shelling

2025-08-10 04:01:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of Palestinians were killed and others injured on Sunday by Occupation forces gunfire and shelling across various areas of the Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), citing medical sources, four Palestinians were killed in a drone strike by the Israeli occupation targeting a gathering in central Khan Yunis, in the middle of the Gaza Strip.
The same sources reported that two more Palestinians were killed and others injured by occupation gunfire directed at civilians waiting for aid near the Netzarim corridor. Additional casualties were also reported among aid seekers in southern Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip, due to Israeli fire.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel, the occupying power, has been committing acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, including killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, in defiance of international appeals and requests from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt such actions. The genocide has so far resulted in 61,369 deaths and 152,850 injuries, the majority of them women and children, in addition to more than 9,000 missing persons, hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals, and famine that has claimed countless lives.

