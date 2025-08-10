403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Orders Military Action Against Drug Cartels
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has covertly instructed the Pentagon to initiate the use of armed forces against Latin American drug cartels that were previously designated as “terrorist organizations,” A news agency disclosed on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
This new presidential order establishes a formal justification for deploying the US military in operations targeting cartels both at sea and on foreign territory.
According to these sources, the Pentagon has already begun preparing potential military strategies for confronting such groups, the news agency reported.
The exact stance of the White House, Pentagon, and State Department legal teams regarding the directive remains unclear, the newspaper added.
Members of these cartels are still legally considered civilians, and their possible targeting or elimination by the military introduces complex legal challenges.
Earlier this year in February, the Trump administration labeled several foreign drug cartels and organized crime factions as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).
This list encompasses major criminal networks such as the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
The designations also included transnational gangs operating within the US, like Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), predominantly composed of Salvadorians, along with the primarily Venezuelan Tren de Aragua crime groups.
This new presidential order establishes a formal justification for deploying the US military in operations targeting cartels both at sea and on foreign territory.
According to these sources, the Pentagon has already begun preparing potential military strategies for confronting such groups, the news agency reported.
The exact stance of the White House, Pentagon, and State Department legal teams regarding the directive remains unclear, the newspaper added.
Members of these cartels are still legally considered civilians, and their possible targeting or elimination by the military introduces complex legal challenges.
Earlier this year in February, the Trump administration labeled several foreign drug cartels and organized crime factions as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).
This list encompasses major criminal networks such as the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
The designations also included transnational gangs operating within the US, like Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), predominantly composed of Salvadorians, along with the primarily Venezuelan Tren de Aragua crime groups.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment