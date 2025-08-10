403
India, Russia want more profound economic collaboration amid Trump tariffs
(MENAFN) India and Russia are exploring ways to deepen their economic cooperation, focusing on sectors such as rare earth minerals, aircraft parts manufacturing, and railways, according to officials. This was discussed during the 11th Session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation held in New Delhi on Wednesday, coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 50% tariff on Indian imports due to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil.
The working group also covered collaboration in science and technology, including wind tunnel facilities, aircraft engines, and carbon fiber technology, along with opportunities in coal gasification and industrial infrastructure development. The session concluded with a protocol reaffirming the strong strategic partnership between the two nations.
Meanwhile, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is in Moscow to strengthen defense and security ties. Indian media reports suggest that Doval will discuss acquiring additional S-400 missile systems, complementing the three systems India currently operates, which were recently used during a brief military clash with Pakistan in May.
Doval last met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2024, where both leaders emphasized the growing partnership. Putin praised India’s progress under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, highlighting the strengthening strategic ties.
Following Doval’s visit, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to travel to Moscow later this month for discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
