Man named Jesus Christ gets fined by Russia for breaching immigration regulations
(MENAFN) A Russian court in Kazan has fined a man named Jesus Christ for breaching immigration regulations by unlawfully registering dozens of foreign nationals in a small apartment.
The ruling follows the introduction of stricter migration laws last month, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which increased penalties to curb illegal migration.
Identified in court documents as 45-year-old Jesus Petrovich Christ, the man was found guilty of falsely registering 45 foreign nationals at his 32-square-meter, one-room residence. Under Russian law, migrants must obtain official registration to legally live and work in the country, prompting some to turn to illegal channels for documentation. Investigators said he charged each person 2,000 rubles (about $25) for the service. The court imposed a fine of 13,000 rubles (approximately $163).
His actual birth name is unknown, as neither the court nor prosecutors have that information. According to those involved in the case, he was deeply interested in numerology, which prompted him to legally change his name and surname several years ago, keeping only his real patronymic, Petrovich.
The case was initially scheduled for trial in spring 2025 but was delayed several times when he failed to appear. In April, the court ordered that he be brought in by force. Just a month earlier, in May, the Moscow District Court had already fined him 60,000 rubles (around $755) for similar offenses.
Russia continues to experience high numbers of foreign arrivals, with over six million entering the country in 2024. Roughly half came for work, particularly from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Authorities estimate around 700,000 foreign nationals are currently living in Russia without legal status.
