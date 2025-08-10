403
Trump pledges ‘a lot more’ sanctions on India
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned that India could face “a lot more” sanctions, including secondary sanctions, due to its continued oil purchases from Russia. His comments came just hours after he signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, doubling the existing tariffs to a total of 50%.
Responding to a reporter’s question about why India was being singled out, Trump said, “It’s only been 8 hours. So let’s see what happens. You’re going to see a lot more... You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions.” Secondary sanctions target third parties dealing with sanctioned countries, aiming to restrict their access to the sanctioning country’s market.
In response, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of protecting the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy producers. He acknowledged that India might have to pay a heavy price but expressed readiness to do so.
Despite ongoing trade talks between India and the US, no agreement has been reached, with New Delhi maintaining that agriculture and dairy remain key non-negotiable areas. Trump previously called India a “tariff king,” though he described Modi as a good friend. India had earlier proposed significant tariff reductions on various goods in hopes of securing a preliminary trade deal with the US.
