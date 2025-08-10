403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modi expresses gratitude to Putin for Ukraine update
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for providing an update on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, according to a message posted on Modi’s official X account on Friday. Modi described their recent phone conversation as “very good and detailed,” referring to Putin as a “friend” and thanking him for the briefing.
The call also covered bilateral relations and Putin’s planned visit to India later this year.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian exports in response to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian goods, which Trump argued indirectly support Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine. Indian officials have resisted this pressure, emphasizing that domestic companies are free to source materials as needed.
Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff recently met with Putin in Moscow, with both sides calling the talks a significant step toward resolving the Ukraine crisis. Despite this, the US has not indicated any plans to lift tariffs on Indian products.
The Kremlin confirmed that Putin shared details of his discussions with Witkoff during the call with Modi, who reaffirmed India’s commitment to a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
Meanwhile, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is in Russia for high-level meetings, including talks with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on cooperation in strategic sectors.
The call also covered bilateral relations and Putin’s planned visit to India later this year.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian exports in response to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian goods, which Trump argued indirectly support Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine. Indian officials have resisted this pressure, emphasizing that domestic companies are free to source materials as needed.
Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff recently met with Putin in Moscow, with both sides calling the talks a significant step toward resolving the Ukraine crisis. Despite this, the US has not indicated any plans to lift tariffs on Indian products.
The Kremlin confirmed that Putin shared details of his discussions with Witkoff during the call with Modi, who reaffirmed India’s commitment to a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
Meanwhile, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is in Russia for high-level meetings, including talks with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on cooperation in strategic sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment