WMO Warns of Heatwaves Impact on Millions Worldwide
(MENAFN) The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued a stark warning about the escalating impact of extreme heat on millions worldwide, compounded by wildfires and deteriorating air quality. The agency underscored the critical need for enhanced early warning systems and comprehensive heat-health action plans.
In a bulletin released Thursday, WMO reported that data from its members reveal a sharp rise in frequent heatwaves and record temperatures across many regions globally.
The EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed July 2025 as the third-warmest July on record, trailing only behind July 2023 and July 2024. Additionally, the global average sea surface temperature ranked third highest ever recorded. The extent of Arctic sea ice in July tied for the second-lowest in 47 years of satellite data, matching levels seen in 2012 and 2021.
Europe faced severe heatwaves in July, particularly in Sweden and Finland, where temperatures stubbornly stayed above 30 degrees Celsius for an unusually prolonged period. Southeast Europe also endured intense heat and wildfire outbreaks.
Over the past week, WMO reported maximum temperatures soaring beyond 42 degrees Celsius in parts of West Asia, southern Central Asia, most of North Africa, southern Pakistan, and the southwestern United States. Some localized areas experienced temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.
In a critical development, southwestern Iran and eastern Iraq saw temperatures surpass 50 degrees Celsius locally, disrupting electricity, water supplies, education, and labor. Heatwave conditions are forecasted to persist in these regions for the coming week.
"Typically, during the summer, the combination of extreme heat at the near-surface and cold air aloft might lead to subsequent extreme rainfall and devastating flash floods over high topography, affecting further people's lives," said Omar Baddour, chief of climate monitoring at WMO.
The WMO also linked extreme heat to catastrophic wildfires that have led to fatalities and severe air pollution. In Cyprus, Greece, and Türkiye, wildfires forced evacuations and caused multiple deaths. In late July and early August, hundreds of wildfires across Canada significantly degraded air quality across several provinces and parts of the United States.
The organization emphasized its ongoing commitment alongside member countries to strengthen heat early warning systems and collaborate with partners at all levels to develop and implement heat-health action plans.
