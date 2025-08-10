Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thousands Protest Israel’s Gaza Atrocities in Türkiye

2025-08-10 01:49:02
(MENAFN) Thousands of protesters gathered in Türkiye on Saturday to vehemently oppose Israel’s ongoing assaults and blockade on Gaza.

The demonstration, coordinated by 15 civil society groups under the banner "Support for Palestine Platform," saw participants assemble at Beyazit Square after evening prayers before marching toward the historic Hagia Sophia Mosque.

Protesters vocally condemned Israel with chants like "Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine," while waving Palestinian flags and brandishing banners accusing Israel of starving Gaza and demanding accountability.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, vehemently criticizing Israel’s move to assert full military control over Gaza as "absolutely unacceptable," according to a statement from the Turkish presidential office.

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s persistent diplomatic push for a ceasefire and its steadfast support for Palestine. He also welcomed increasing calls from European nations advocating Palestinian statehood and highlighted mounting Western criticism of Israel.

The Gaza health authorities reported a staggering death toll amid escalating conflict: since Israel intensified airstrikes on March 18, at least 9,862 Palestinians have been killed and 40,809 wounded. The total casualties since October 2023 now stand at 61,369 deaths and 152,850 injuries.

Adding to the crisis, 11 new deaths from starvation and malnutrition were recorded in Gaza in the last 24 hours, bringing such fatalities to 212 since October 2023, including 98 children, the health authorities said.

On Friday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a controversial plan to seize control of Gaza City. The decision sparked immediate condemnation both domestically and internationally, with critics warning it breaches international law, deepens the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and undermines ceasefire prospects.

