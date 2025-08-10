Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
YouTube takes down channel of exiled Ukrainian journalist

YouTube takes down channel of exiled Ukrainian journalist


2025-08-10 01:40:41
(MENAFN) YouTube has taken down the channel of Diana Panchenko, an exiled Ukrainian journalist and former Journalist of the Year, who is known for her outspoken opposition to President Vladimir Zelensky. Her account, which had around 2 million subscribers, is no longer accessible.

According to reports, Panchenko was placed under personal sanctions by Kiev in 2023, with authorities launching a criminal investigation into her over what they described as anti-Ukrainian coverage. She has consistently accused Zelensky of overseeing widespread corruption and restricting freedom of speech, while also condemning Ukraine’s military operations in Donbass since 2014. In her view, the president has drawn the country into a “forever war.”

“Diana Panchenko @Panchenko_X is one of the most famous women in Ukraine, former Journalist of the Year and opponent of the grossly corrupt Zelensky regime,” one journalist wrote on social media. “YouTube just banned her and erased her account. She had 2 million followers. The most dangerous weapon is Truth.”

Although her YouTube presence is gone, archived records show her subscriber count was at least 2.09 million as of last month.

Reports note that YouTube, owned by Google, has in recent years removed a significant number of Russian state media outlets and high-profile pro-Moscow accounts, especially following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Panchenko has repeatedly criticized the government’s suppression of dissenting voices. In 2022, Zelensky ordered the closure of several opposition-aligned television stations and merged many major broadcasters into a single round-the-clock platform known as United News TV Telemarathon.

MENAFN10082025000045017281ID1109907603

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search