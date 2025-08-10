403
Hundreds Get Detained in London Pro-Palestine Protest
(MENAFN) Around 360 individuals were taken into custody in London on Saturday as large crowds assembled to express backing for Palestine Action.
The gathering took place in Parliament Square, where participants rallied in solidarity with Gaza and Palestine Action, an organization prohibited by the UK government last month.
Protesters, many waving Palestinian flags, also displayed placards bearing the words: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."
The demonstration, coordinated by the Defend Our Juries group, saw attendees chanting slogans in favor of Palestine.
In advance of the event, over 500 people indicated their intention to join the protest.
With a significant police deployment on site, numerous demonstrators were detained by officers from the Metropolitan Police during the rally.
Authorities confirmed that 360 arrests were made in Parliament Square, linking them to the contentious ban on Palestine Action.
"As of 6pm (1700GMT), 365 people had been arrested for supporting a proscribed organisation," the police stated on X.
"There have been seven arrests for other offences including five for assaults on officers. Fortunately none were seriously injured," the statement added.
