Shehnaaz Gill Teams Up With Dharma Productions For Upcoming Film 'Ikk Kudi' Release Date Revealed

Actress Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming Punjabi film 'Ikk Kudi' is finally arriving in theatres on September 19. The actress took to her social media handle and shared the update.

"#IkkKudi, har ek ladki ki kahani. Coming to cinemas near you on 19th September," she wrote on Instagram, unveiling the film's title and release date.

Shehnaaz also announced that her film will have a worldwide release under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The filmmaker himself shared the news on his Instagram story.

According to the post, 'Ikk Kudi' has been written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Shehnaaz, along with Saron and Kaushal Joshi, are producing the film.

It is made under the banner of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions.

With Shehnaaz Gill in the lead, the film is expected to bring a female-centric story of a young girl and her struggles with getting married. The makers also dropped a poster of 'Ikk Kudi', showing the actress in a confused state.

In no time, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and expressed excitement over her next acting role. Shehnaaz announced the film in November last year, dropping pictures from the first day of shooting. "Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team," she wrote in the post.

In the pictures, she was seen posing with veteran actor Nirmal Rishi while dressed in a simple salwar kameez. Over the years, Shehnaaz Gill has worked in films like 'Honsla Rakh', Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You For Coming'. She originally rose to fame with her stint on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13', where her connection with late actor Sidharth Shukla received much love. (ANI)