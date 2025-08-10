Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Survives Vondrousova Test, Sets Up Raducanu Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Cincinnati, Aug 10 (IANS) Aryna Sabalenka began her title defense at the Cincinnati Open with a gritty win over former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday night.

The World No. 1 battled through a challenging first set, saving six break points before clinching it 7-5. Despite facing constant pressure on her serve, Sabalenka maintained her composure and elevated her game in the second set to close out the match 7-5, 6-1.

“It's always a tough match against her,” Sabalenka said after the match.“(Vondrousova) always pushes me to the limit. You have to stay focused, and you have to fight for every point against her.”

Vondrousova had numerous chances, creating 12 break points across the two sets but failed to convert any. Sabalenka, in contrast, made the most of her limited opportunities, going two-for-two on break points in the second set. The win marked her fifth victory in eight career meetings with the Czech left-hander.

Next up for Sabalenka is another Grand Slam champion: Britain's Emma Raducanu. The former US Open winner advanced earlier in the day with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over Olga Danilovic. It was the pair's first meeting on the WTA Tour, and Raducanu impressed with her clean, aggressive baseline play.

Raducanu, now unbeaten in opening matches since March, will look to finally break through against Sabalenka. The two have faced off twice before, most recently at Wimbledon this year, where Sabalenka won in straight sets. Raducanu is yet to take a set from the top-ranked Belarusian.

Their upcoming third-round clash promises to be a marquee matchup between two of the sport's most exciting names, with Sabalenka aiming to continue her title defense and Raducanu seeking her first win in the rivalry.