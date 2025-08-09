Is Plastic Surgery Safe With Medical Conditions? Dr. Thomas Pane Explains In New Video

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For patients considering plastic surgery with underlying medical conditions, Dr. Thomas A. Pane, MD, offers reassuring guidance in a newly released episode of Ask Dr. Pane, available now on YouTube.

In this informative video, Dr. Pane answers a common-and critical-question: "Can I still have plastic surgery if I have a health issue like diabetes, heart disease, or a history of blood clots?"

The answer? "In many cases, yes-with proper planning and medical oversight," says Dr. Pane.

With over two decades of experience and board certification in both general and plastic surgery, Dr. Pane is known for taking on complex cases that others may turn away. In the episode, he details how patients with conditions such as diabetes, sarcoidosis, HIV, past heart surgery, or blood clotting disorders can still be candidates for procedures like tummy tucks, mommy makeovers, liposuction, and more.

"We don't turn people down over the phone. Every case is reviewed in full, and when needed, we coordinate with the patient's primary care provider or specialist to ensure safety," explains Dr. Pane.

By tailoring the surgical plan-including staging larger procedures, adjusting anesthesia, or selecting an appropriate facility-Dr. Pane helps ensure safe, satisfying outcomes for patients who may have been told "no" elsewhere.

▶️ Watch the full video here:



Follow on Social Media

Instagram:

Facebook:

YouTube:

LinkedIn:

Google Business:

Twitter/X:

SOURCE Dr. Thomas Pane

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED