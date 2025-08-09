Flights Delayed At Mumbai Airport After Network Outage, Air India Issues Travel Advisory

Air India on Saturday warned passengers about possible delays at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a third-party data network outage disrupted check-in systems. The issue affected departures for several airlines, including Air India. The outage has now been resolved, but the airline said some flights may still be delayed as operations return to normal. Passengers have been advised to check flight statuses before travelling to the airport. The disruption came during the busy Raksha Bandhan weekend, when passenger traffic is higher than usual.

#TravelAdvisoryA third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as...

- Air India (@airindia) August 9, 2025

Heavy rainfall delays flights at Delhi airport

Meanwhile, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, more than 300 flights were delayed on Saturday because of heavy rain. According to officials, there were no diversions, but some cancellations occurred. Delhi airport handles about 1,300 flights a day, and Flightradar24 data showed average departure delays of 17 minutes.

Air India raises pilot retirement age

In another development, Air India has increased the retirement age for its pilots from 58 to 65 years and for non-flying staff from 58 to 60 years. The change was announced by CEO and MD Campbell Wilson during a town hall meeting. The decision brings Air India in line with retirement norms at the former Vistara airline, which merged with Air India in November 2024. Many pilots already had their service extended to 65 years, as allowed by India's aviation regulator, DGCA.

Air India employs about 24,000 people, including 3,600 pilots and 9,500 cabin crew members. It is still unclear whether the retirement age for cabin crew will also change.