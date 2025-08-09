Kylie Jenner Sparks Split Rumors With Timothee Chalamet After Sharing Her Playlist
The fans have been going crazy since Kylie Jenner posted a breakup song list on Instagram after she and Timothée Chalamet have not been seen together for more than a month. Her extremely touching choices have fueled speculation about whether something is wrong with this couple.
Kylie Jenner Sparks Split Rumors
On August 9, 2025, Kylie Jenner posted two screenshots of songs in her Instagram Stories, and both of those are quite emotional. The first was "Lover, You Should've Come Over," by Jeff Buckley, in whose lyrics there are feelings of longing and regret. The second was "Crying Laughing Loving Lying," by Labi Siffre, a vintage gem that philosophizes about the ambiguity of love and heartbreak. She added no other commentary except to jokingly say not to judge her about her volume level-"don't come for me for the volume it's connected to my CarPlay speakers." Nevertheless, it gave fans plenty to speculate about.
Notably, her post was made in the midst of the public not sighting Timothée Chalamet, who is busy filming Dune: Messiah in Prague, while she is emotional about her musical picks, giving rise to speculation on whether there was more to this than just pure coincidence.
What Does It All Mean?
Breakup playlists can serve as a way to let off steam, but they often carry unintentional cues, particularly with a public audience. Indeed, fans theorized almost immediately about the possibility that Kylie's choices might work as a subtle expression of some kind of unease or emotional distance between her and Timothée.
However, sources have indicated that the couple intends to keep matters private. Earlier reports noted their tendency to keep their relationship away from public view, especially considering Kylie's current family commitment and Timothée's gradually increasing movie commitments. Hence this could have just been a playlist representing confrontation with her thoughts, not necessarily a confrontation with thoughts within a relationship.
Where Things Stand
As it stands, neither Kylie nor Timothée has responded publicly to the speculation. Supported by the symbolic weight of her song selection, fans are picking apart every cue on social media. The emotionally loaded tracks add to the allure: did Kylie's playlist say more than just "I'm in a mood"?
