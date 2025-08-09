Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
5 WWE Stars Missing In Action Due To Injuries That Changed Recent Storylines Completely

5 WWE Stars Missing In Action Due To Injuries That Changed Recent Storylines Completely


2025-08-09 03:15:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Several top WWE names are sidelined with injuries, altering major storylines. Here's who's missing and why.

Gunther, fresh off a loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam, was written off after a kayfabe blood spot tied to a real nose injury. Michael Cole later confirmed his absence will be for an indefinite period.

Liv Morgan has been out since June after injuring her shoulder against Kairi Sane on RAW. She's undergoing treatment and will miss several months.

Austin Theory's TV absence stirred speculation. A report confirmed he's dealing with an injury, explaining his quiet removal from the active list.

Ilja Dragunov tore his ACL during a match against Gunther last year. After nearly a year away, he's back in training and could return to RAW soon.

Otis, last seen feuding with Rusev, is off TV due to a shoulder injury. Reports indicate he's expected to undergo surgery.

MENAFN09082025007385015968ID1109907174

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search