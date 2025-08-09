5 WWE Stars Missing In Action Due To Injuries That Changed Recent Storylines Completely
Several top WWE names are sidelined with injuries, altering major storylines. Here's who's missing and why.
Gunther, fresh off a loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam, was written off after a kayfabe blood spot tied to a real nose injury. Michael Cole later confirmed his absence will be for an indefinite period.
Liv Morgan has been out since June after injuring her shoulder against Kairi Sane on RAW. She's undergoing treatment and will miss several months.
Austin Theory's TV absence stirred speculation. A report confirmed he's dealing with an injury, explaining his quiet removal from the active list.
Ilja Dragunov tore his ACL during a match against Gunther last year. After nearly a year away, he's back in training and could return to RAW soon.
Otis, last seen feuding with Rusev, is off TV due to a shoulder injury. Reports indicate he's expected to undergo surgery.
