5 WWE Names Brock Lesnar Has Never Battled In Singles Action But Should Someday Soon

Brock Lesnar has clashed with many legends, but these five current WWE stars remain untouched matchups.

Kevin Owens, a former Universal Champion known for his aggressive style, has never gone one-on-one with Brock Lesnar. Currently sidelined with a neck injury, a return feud against The Beast could be a perfect fit, especially considering his recent heel run before WrestleMania 41.

Despite being a decorated veteran and four-time WWE Champion, Sheamus has never faced Lesnar in singles competition. Known for pushing his opponents to hit harder, The Celtic Warrior has only fallen to The Beast in a dark match.

Gunther, dominant for most of his WWE career and only defeated by a handful of main roster names, has never wrestled Lesnar. Even The Undertaker has called him a worthy challenger, making this powerhouse battle one for the future.

Dominik Mysterio, fresh off a SummerSlam victory over AJ Styles, has never faced Lesnar. His crafty style could create an interesting clash, even if the outcome might seem one-sided on paper.

The Miz, a Grand Slam Champion and 21-time titleholder, has yet to go head-to-head with Lesnar. Adding this match to his resume would be a milestone, even if the result is predictable.