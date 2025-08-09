Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3 Fascinating Facts About WWE's Alexa Bliss That Many Fans Still Haven't Heard Before Today

3 Fascinating Facts About WWE's Alexa Bliss That Many Fans Still Haven't Heard Before Today


2025-08-09 03:15:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Alexa Bliss has had a unique path to WWE stardom, with early moments fans often overlook.

At just 15 years old, Bliss battled an eating disorder that nearly claimed her life. With her parents' support and a dedication to fitness, she recovered - a turning point that shaped her journey in and out of the ring.

While her official main roster debut came in 2016, Bliss's first appearance was at WrestleMania 30. She took part in Triple H's elaborate entrance, alongside Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Moné, wearing gold attire near The Game's throne.

Before stepping into a WWE ring, Bliss found success in bodybuilding. She competed in major events and gained recognition in the fitness circuit, paving the way for her eventual move into sports entertainment.

MENAFN09082025007385015968ID1109907172

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search