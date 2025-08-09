3 Fascinating Facts About WWE's Alexa Bliss That Many Fans Still Haven't Heard Before Today

Alexa Bliss has had a unique path to WWE stardom, with early moments fans often overlook.

At just 15 years old, Bliss battled an eating disorder that nearly claimed her life. With her parents' support and a dedication to fitness, she recovered - a turning point that shaped her journey in and out of the ring.

While her official main roster debut came in 2016, Bliss's first appearance was at WrestleMania 30. She took part in Triple H's elaborate entrance, alongside Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Moné, wearing gold attire near The Game's throne.

Before stepping into a WWE ring, Bliss found success in bodybuilding. She competed in major events and gained recognition in the fitness circuit, paving the way for her eventual move into sports entertainment.