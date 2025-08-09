Pakistan, Tajikistan Hold Joint 'Friendship-2' Counterterrorism Military Drill

Pakistan and Tajikistan have conducted a joint counterterrorism military exercise named Friendship-2 at the Fakhrabad base in Tajikistan.

The Pakistan Army announced on Saturday, August 9, that all training and military diplomacy objectives of the exercise were achieved successfully.

According to the statement, troops from both countries demonstrated the highest professional standards throughout the drills. The six-day exercise involved two teams from the Pakistan Army and four teams from Tajikistan's special forces.

The Pakistan Army said the drill aimed not only to strengthen historical military ties between the two nations but also to enhance counterterrorism operations through joint training, procedures, and techniques.

Both Pakistan and Tajikistan have voiced concerns about the use of Afghanistan territory by militant groups since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Pakistan claims that around 6,000 Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan fighters operate from Afghanistan soil against its security forces, a point of ongoing tension between Islamabad and Kabul.

