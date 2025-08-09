Tech Glitch Disrupts Mumbai Airport Flights
Though the glitch affected the system for a couple of minutes, it took an hour to fix it, the source said.
“Around 4 pm, the passenger processing handling system was moved to manual mode as the systems reported a glitch. It took an hour to fix the issue. Due to this, there was some disruption in flight operations,” the source said.
“A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India,” Air India said in a post on social media platform X.
There were no comments from Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).
MIAL is a 74:26 joint venture between the Adani Group and Airports Authority of India.
The systems have since been restored. However, some flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively, the source added.
Mumbai airport - the second busiest airport in the country - handles over 950 flight movements per day.
