Suez Canal Bank Net Profits Surge 71% To EGP 3.1Bn In H1 2025

2025-08-09 02:02:23
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Suez Canal Bank has reported a sharp rise in profitability for the first half of 2025, with net profits reaching EGP 3.1bn in June-up 71% from EGP 1.8bn a year earlier.

CEO and Managing Director Akef El Maghraby said the performance was supported by a 52% jump in net interest income to EGP 3.9bn, compared to EGP 2.5bn in June 2024.

The bank's total assets grew by 26% to EGP 227bn in June 2025, up from EGP 180bn at the end of 2024. Customer deposits climbed 29% to EGP 175bn from EGP 135bn a year earlier, reflecting stronger client confidence and deposit mobilisation.

Net loans and customer facilities increased 23% to EGP 91.8bn, compared to EGP 74.9bn at the end of 2024. Corporate loans accounted for the bulk of the portfolio, rising 22% to EGP 84.8bn from EGP 69.7bn a year earlier.

Loan growth was underpinned by financing across a broad range of sectors, including agriculture, contracting, financial services, real estate, and tourism-helping spread risk and broaden the client base.

In retail banking, the loan portfolio expanded 36% to EGP 7.2bn, up from EGP 5.3bn at the end of 2024, as the bank continued to strengthen its consumer lending business.

