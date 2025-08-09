Suez Canal Bank Net Profits Surge 71% To EGP 3.1Bn In H1 2025
CEO and Managing Director Akef El Maghraby said the performance was supported by a 52% jump in net interest income to EGP 3.9bn, compared to EGP 2.5bn in June 2024.
The bank's total assets grew by 26% to EGP 227bn in June 2025, up from EGP 180bn at the end of 2024. Customer deposits climbed 29% to EGP 175bn from EGP 135bn a year earlier, reflecting stronger client confidence and deposit mobilisation.
Net loans and customer facilities increased 23% to EGP 91.8bn, compared to EGP 74.9bn at the end of 2024. Corporate loans accounted for the bulk of the portfolio, rising 22% to EGP 84.8bn from EGP 69.7bn a year earlier.
Loan growth was underpinned by financing across a broad range of sectors, including agriculture, contracting, financial services, real estate, and tourism-helping spread risk and broaden the client base.
In retail banking, the loan portfolio expanded 36% to EGP 7.2bn, up from EGP 5.3bn at the end of 2024, as the bank continued to strengthen its consumer lending business.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment