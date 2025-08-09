United Bank Contributes EGP 600M To Syndicated Loan Worth EGP 6.2Bn For Mountain View Project
CEO Ashraf El Kady said the bank's participation reflects its commitment to supporting the state's development strategy and contributing to sustainable, integrated infrastructure projects that enhance citizens' quality of life. He highlighted the construction sector's vital role in driving economic growth and GDP expansion, noting that bank financing for such projects helps stimulate investment and create jobs.
El Kady also stressed the importance of directing investment to promote balanced geographic and demographic development, easing population pressure on the Nile Valley and Delta, while supporting housing supply for various income segments-particularly middle-income and social housing-thereby fostering social stability.
Deputy Managing Director for Business Sectors Nevine Kashmiry said United Bank is a major supporter of Egypt's construction sector, given its central role in development. She noted that the country's urban expansion under the“New Republic” includes the New Administrative Capital and 12 new smart cities such as New Alexandria, New Assiut, New Suez, and New Alamein.
Deputy CEO Farag Abdel Hamid described the participation as a reflection of the bank's national role in shaping Egypt's future under Vision 2030, while Deputy CEO Moataz El Kassaby stressed the bank's preference for partnering with developers committed to quality and sustainability standards to maximise economic and social returns.
Albir Nasan, Head of Syndicated Loans, said United Bank's involvement in financing real estate projects aligns with its longstanding role in supporting the Egyptian economy and the state's urban development goals under Vision 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment