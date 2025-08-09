Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QIB, Injaz Qatar Life Skills Programme Reaches Over 27,000 Students

QIB, Injaz Qatar Life Skills Programme Reaches Over 27,000 Students


2025-08-09 02:01:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), in collaboration with Injaz Qatar, has concluded the 2024/25 cycle of the nationwide 'Life Skills Programme', impacting over 27,000 students across 71 schools.
Over the year, more than 180 teachers were trained and deployed to deliver the programmes in classrooms. The sessions were integrated into the academic calendar, allowing students to benefit from structured, interactive content across 12 teaching hours.
The three-year programme, developed under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, was designed to equip Grade 7 and Grade 9 students with the skills they need to succeed in both their academic and professional lives. The Life Skills for Preparatory Students project is comprised of two distinct programmes tailored to each grade level.
The 'It's My Business' programme for Grade 7 students has introduced design thinking as a problem-solving approach, offering a hands-on entrepreneurial experience that guides students through identifying market needs, proposing solutions, and exploring how to launch a business idea. Meanwhile, the 'It's My Future' programme for Grade 9 students focused on career readiness, helping them build a personal brand, explore job opportunities, write resumes, and develop the skills and behaviours needed to succeed in the job market.
Mashaal Abdulaziz al-Derham, assistant general manager, head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said:“We are pleased to see the strong results of our collaboration with Injaz Qatar. This programme represents our long-term commitment to supporting the youth of Qatar through practical, forward-thinking education.
Emad al-Khaja, CEO of Injaz Qatar, said:“We are happy to continue our successful collaboration with QIB. Together, we are building an ecosystem of learning that extends beyond the classroom and prepares young students to make informed life and career choices. This collaboration remains a strong model for impactful educational outreach in the region.”

MENAFN09082025000067011011ID1109906870

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search