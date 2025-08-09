403
QCA Summer Programme For Children Concludes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chess Association (QCA) has concluded its summer programme, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, with the participation of 50 boys and girls from the 6-12 age group.
In addition to chess training, the event which began on July 6, featured numerous educational workshops, such as digital safety, recycling, handicrafts, and many other diverse activities for students.
These were organised in cooperation with several government entities, including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar Scientific Club, Qatar Red Crescent Society, and the Friends of the Environment Centre.
The final day included the local championship, with the participation of 23 boys and girls. In the boys' category, Abdulrahman Musleh won the first place, followed by Issa al-Zyarah in the second place, and Issa al-Buainain in the third place.
In the girls' category, Amina al-Buainain bagged the first place, followed by Noura al-Haneitem in the second place, and Dana al-Mesifri in the third place.
QCA president Mohamed al-Mudahka explained that the summer programme, organised in partnership with several institutions in the country, succeeded in hosting a variety of activities throughout its duration, culminating in the final championship for both boys and girls.
Al-Mudahka noted that through such activities, the association aims to teach the basics of chess and develop participants' strategic thinking skills, as part of its efforts to expand the game's participation base, discover talent, attract new players to join the centre, and prepare plans to enhance their abilities and refine their skills.
He further stressed the association's continuous commitment to provide greater opportunities for chess players and enthusiasts, as well as strengthening community partnerships through ongoing cooperation with various entities. This includes organizing professionally managed and technically strong tournaments that help promote the game and expand its player base within Qatari society.
