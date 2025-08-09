403
Summer STEM Programme To Conclude This Week
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 2025 Summer Programme for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), featuring 42 male and female Qatari participants from the 14-16 age group, will conclude on August 13.
The initiative is jointly organised by the Qatar Society of Engineers and the Qatar Scientific Club (QSC), with sponsorship from the Ministry of Sports and Youth.
Officially inaugurated on August 3, the first week of the programme featured interactive workshops conducted by various partner entities, aiming to empower youth and enhance creative thinking skills.
During the second and final week, the participants will apply their learning through innovative projects in the laboratories of the QSC.
Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, deputy executive director of the QSC, described the programme as a reflection of the shared vision to empower Qatari youth in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Engineer Saeed Hamad al-Muhannadi, a member of the Qatar Society of Engineers, said the programme marks a pioneering step toward fostering creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork among the participants.
The closing ceremony will see the participants present their final projects, a statement added Saturday.
