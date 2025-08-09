Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Reminds Lukashenko Of Demand To Release Over Thousand Political Prisoners

2025-08-09 09:04:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the German Federal Foreign Office made a statement on social media X .

“In Belarus, more than 1,100 political prisoners remain in prison, even five years after the rigged presidential elections. They are being brutally punished for their courageous stance on freedom, democracy, and human rights. The regime must release all political prisoners,” the post says.

As reported by Ukrinform, Aleksandr Lukashenko stated that he does not see his 20-year-old son Nikolai as the next President and does not plan to run for another term as President.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994. In February 2025, the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus announced that he had won the country's seventh consecutive presidential election.

However, the Presidents and government of the European Union have not recognized the results of the Belarusian presidential election since 2020. They point out that the vote was accompanied by large opposition protests, which were suppressed by Belarusian law enforcement agencies, and massive fraud.

