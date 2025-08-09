Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwan Spots 57 Chinese Military Aircraft, 6 Navy Ships Near Island

2025-08-09 07:44:10
(MENAFN) Taiwan’s defense ministry reported on Friday that it monitored 57 sorties by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six PLA Navy ships operating around the island. The ministry also identified four additional official vessels active in the area.

"38 out of 57 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defense Identification Zone)," the statement revealed.

Taiwanese forces confirmed they "have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," underscoring heightened vigilance amid rising tensions.

The previous day, the ministry recorded 15 PLA aircraft sorties, seven PLAN ships, and one official ship near Taiwan, signaling an ongoing pattern of military activity.

There was no immediate comment from China, which considers Taiwan a “breakaway province” despite the island’s self-governance since 1949. Beijing has repeatedly vowed to achieve reunification, by force if necessary.

