403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taiwan Spots 57 Chinese Military Aircraft, 6 Navy Ships Near Island
(MENAFN) Taiwan’s defense ministry reported on Friday that it monitored 57 sorties by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six PLA Navy ships operating around the island. The ministry also identified four additional official vessels active in the area.
"38 out of 57 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defense Identification Zone)," the statement revealed.
Taiwanese forces confirmed they "have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," underscoring heightened vigilance amid rising tensions.
The previous day, the ministry recorded 15 PLA aircraft sorties, seven PLAN ships, and one official ship near Taiwan, signaling an ongoing pattern of military activity.
There was no immediate comment from China, which considers Taiwan a “breakaway province” despite the island’s self-governance since 1949. Beijing has repeatedly vowed to achieve reunification, by force if necessary.
"38 out of 57 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defense Identification Zone)," the statement revealed.
Taiwanese forces confirmed they "have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," underscoring heightened vigilance amid rising tensions.
The previous day, the ministry recorded 15 PLA aircraft sorties, seven PLAN ships, and one official ship near Taiwan, signaling an ongoing pattern of military activity.
There was no immediate comment from China, which considers Taiwan a “breakaway province” despite the island’s self-governance since 1949. Beijing has repeatedly vowed to achieve reunification, by force if necessary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment