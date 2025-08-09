March To Nabanna Turns Violent Parents Of RG Kar Victim Accuse Police Of Beating Them

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) The 'Nabanna Avijan (march to state secretariat)' on the first anniversary of the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital, turned violent on Saturday as police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the protesters and allegedly beat up the victim's parents too.

The victim's mother and BJP leaders have alleged that in the police action, the sacred shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married women in Bengal, was broken.

Accompanied by BJP legislators, including the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, the victim's parents took out a march from Dorina Crossing towards Nabanna, located at Madirtala in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, demanding justice for their daughter.

However, the huge police contingent deputed there stopped the march at Park Street- Jawaharlal Nehru Road crossing.

As BJP workers tried to break the barricades, a scuffle broke out between protesters and policemen. Soon, police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the mob.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the cops.

"We were unarmed. Still, the police stopped us. Why are they scared of us? The police beat me and broke my Sankha-Pola. They threw me on the road and kicked me," said the victim's mother.

Following the incident, tension broke out in areas adjacent to Park Street, with BJP legislators, and the victim's parents starting a sit-in demonstration, protesting against the alleged police attack.

The victim's father said they were beaten up by the police.“What is our crime? We will go to Nabanna. They cannot stop us," he said.

On the first anniversary of the RG Kar incident, the victim's parents had called for the march to the secretariat.

Several organisations responded to their appeal. All BJP legislators, including Adhikari, took part in the protest march today. As the procession was going towards Nabanna through the Park Street area, the police stopped BJP MLAs and others.

Adhikari, along with other BJP MLAs, including Agnimitra Paul, sat on one side of the road and protested.

"Abhaya's parents were also beaten. The police also beat me with sticks. More than a hundred people were injured. BJP MLAs were beaten. They even tore the national flag," claimed Adhikari.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of tension in the Santragachi area in Howrah as the protesters tried to break the barricades and move forward. Bricks and water bottles were thrown at the police.