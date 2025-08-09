Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Kicks Off Groundwork for USD15B Nuclear Plant

2025-08-09 06:10:58
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan has officially commenced groundwork for its first nuclear power plant, with engineering operations now underway near the village of Ulken, according to a statement released Friday by Russia’s Rosatom—the project's lead contractor.

Preliminary site analysis and documentation preparation have started as part of the early-phase development of the plant, Rosatom confirmed.

The launch ceremony was attended by Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev and Almasadam Satkalieyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, who jointly inaugurated the initial stage of work.

Speaking to those gathered, Satkalieyev stated that the construction of the nuclear power plant could cost between $14 billion and $15 billion.

As part of the broader agreement between Astana and Rosatom, two VVER-1200 reactor units are planned, under a signed roadmap guiding the long-term collaboration.

The full build is projected to span approximately 11 years. Meanwhile, discussions are in progress to secure Russian state export financing to support the project's funding needs.

