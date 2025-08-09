403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kazakhstan Kicks Off Groundwork for USD15B Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan has officially commenced groundwork for its first nuclear power plant, with engineering operations now underway near the village of Ulken, according to a statement released Friday by Russia’s Rosatom—the project's lead contractor.
Preliminary site analysis and documentation preparation have started as part of the early-phase development of the plant, Rosatom confirmed.
The launch ceremony was attended by Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev and Almasadam Satkalieyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, who jointly inaugurated the initial stage of work.
Speaking to those gathered, Satkalieyev stated that the construction of the nuclear power plant could cost between $14 billion and $15 billion.
As part of the broader agreement between Astana and Rosatom, two VVER-1200 reactor units are planned, under a signed roadmap guiding the long-term collaboration.
The full build is projected to span approximately 11 years. Meanwhile, discussions are in progress to secure Russian state export financing to support the project's funding needs.
Preliminary site analysis and documentation preparation have started as part of the early-phase development of the plant, Rosatom confirmed.
The launch ceremony was attended by Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev and Almasadam Satkalieyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, who jointly inaugurated the initial stage of work.
Speaking to those gathered, Satkalieyev stated that the construction of the nuclear power plant could cost between $14 billion and $15 billion.
As part of the broader agreement between Astana and Rosatom, two VVER-1200 reactor units are planned, under a signed roadmap guiding the long-term collaboration.
The full build is projected to span approximately 11 years. Meanwhile, discussions are in progress to secure Russian state export financing to support the project's funding needs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment