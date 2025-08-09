403
JAF Provides Additional Prosthetic Limbs To Treat Gazan Amputees
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 9 (Petra) - Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army reinforced the Mobile Amputee Support Unit at the Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza/7 on Friday with prosthetic limbs to provide medical and therapeutic services to target people in the Gaza Strip.
Implemented in cooperation with Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and a number of partners and organizations currently operating in the Gaza Strip, the step comes as part of the Royal "Restoring Hope" Initiative launched within Jordan's efforts to support and assist Gaza people.
In a statement, the hospital's force commander said medical teams from the Jordanian Royal Medical Services (JRMS), working within the Royal initiative are treating amputee patients, with "the highest efforts to alleviate their suffering in Gaza Strip."
In turn, the hospital director said the process of fitting prosthetic limbs to amputees is supervised by a "qualified and specialized team with the highest levels of competence and professionalism."
The director added that this surgery, despite its precision, is completed in "record time."
A prosthetic limb specialist said: "We are working to fit lower and upper limbs to amputees after carefully assessing the patient's condition, enabling them to quickly regain mobility. A prosthetic limb can be fitted within just one hour."
