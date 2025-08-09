Aqaba Container Terminal Receives European PERS Certification

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, August 9 (Petra) - Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) announced it has officially obtained the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification issued by the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), making the container terminal the first port in the Middle East to join the accredited European EcoPorts network.In a statement Saturday, the ACT said this global recognition serves as "clear evidence of the container port's commitment to implementing the best international environmental standards."The ACT received the certification, based on an integrated assessment process that featured a comprehensive review of all applicable environmental policies and practices.This process verified possession of an integrated environmental policy, a comprehensive analysis of environmental risks and legal obligations, clarity of roles and responsibilities, provision of necessary resources, and submission of accurate eco-reports.The process also included disclosure of environmental practices implemented within the container port, aimed to maintain a clean marine and land-based work environment, and full compliance with environmental requirements.Commenting on the achievement, ACT CEO Harald Nijhoff said: "We are proud to receive this ESPO certification , as a milestone, which confirms Aqaba Container Terminal's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and operational excellence"."As the first port in the Middle East to join the EcoPorts network, we reaffirm our responsibility to lead by example in shaping a more sustainable future for the Middle East and the world, thanks to the dedication of our entire team," he pointed out.Nijhoff added that this achievement came after the ACT passed the "rigorous" external audit process, which spanned a lengthy period and featured a detailed review of all procedures and documents.More than 64 supporting pieces of evidence were submitted, confirming the container terminal's "commitment" to implementing the elements of the EPA-certified environmental system, he pointed out.According to the statement, the milestone is an "important" step in the ACT's vision to consolidate its role as a "sustainable" logistics hub that supports green economy, keeps pace with global trends in environmental protection, and enhances operational efficiency through environmentally friendly methods.