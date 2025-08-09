403
Germany halts weapons supplies to Israel over Gaza
(MENAFN) Germany has suspended arms shipments to Israel that could be used in Gaza following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approval of a plan to occupy Gaza City. Netanyahu’s office described the plan as part of efforts to disarm Hamas, demilitarize Gaza, and secure the release of hostages. Earlier, Netanyahu expressed his goal to gain full military control of the enclave, a move criticized for risking the safety of remaining captives.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized Germany’s support for Israel’s fight against Hamas and the priority of freeing hostages but said it is unclear how the new military campaign would achieve these aims. Consequently, Berlin will not authorize any arms exports usable in Gaza “until further notice.” Merz also voiced deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging Israel to allow aid to reach Palestinian civilians.
The UN has warned of severe food shortages in Gaza, accusing Israel of blocking humanitarian supplies. Netanyahu reportedly called Merz to express disappointment, accusing Germany of “rewarding Hamas terrorism” by embargoing arms.
The conflict, sparked by Hamas’s 2023 attack killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking over 250 hostages, has led to more than 61,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
While Germany halts arms exports to Israel, Merz supports increased military aid to Ukraine—a position that has drawn criticism domestically and from Russia, which sees it as prolonging the conflict.
