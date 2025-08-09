Qatar Welcomes Announcement Of Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Deal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomed the announcement of a US-brokered peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Qatar's hope that the agreement will establish a new phase of cooperation between the two countries based on the principles of good neighborliness, thereby achieving the aspirations of the two peoples for peace, development, and prosperity, and strengthening security and stability in the region.



The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's full appreciation for the efforts of the United States of America in reaching this agreement, and its full support for all endeavors aimed at de-escalating tensions and resolving conflicts through diplomatic channels, and consolidating the foundations of peace, development, and prosperity regionally and internationally.