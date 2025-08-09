403
Orban pushes for Russia-EU summit
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a summit between Russia and the European Union to help resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict. His comments came shortly after the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump might meet as soon as next week.
As both an EU and NATO member, Hungary has consistently opposed the EU’s approach to the conflict, particularly regarding arms supplies to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Speaking on Kossuth Radio, Orban described the potential Trump-Putin meeting as “good news” that could lead to a ceasefire.
He criticized other EU members for avoiding direct diplomacy and argued that Germany and France’s leaders, rather than EU officials, should negotiate with Russia. Orban emphasized the urgency of a high-level Russian-European summit, stating, “the war is in Europe” and the meeting should happen “as soon as possible.”
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed Moscow and Washington’s agreement to hold talks soon, following a “highly productive” meeting between Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff. Meanwhile, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed strong criticism of Ukraine, citing an incident involving violence against a Hungarian minority member. Orban reiterated that peace will only come when both the West and Kyiv accept that Ukraine will not join NATO.
